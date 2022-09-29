Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,072 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Resolution to Establish ‘National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey’ Advances

Trenton – In recognition of the positive impact of apprenticeship programs in the State, the Senate Labor Committee today advanced a resolution sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would designate the second week of November of each year as “National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey.”

 

“Apprenticeship programs are critically important in the development of a competitive and highly trained workforce,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “By declaring the second week of November as ‘National Apprenticeship Week’ we recognize the benefits of these industry-driven training programs, and will hopefully encourage others to consider apprenticing as they embark on their career paths.”

 

The completion of an apprenticeship program results in an industry-driven, nationally-recognized credential that certifies occupational proficiency. Apprenticeship programs combine related technical instruction with structured on-the-job learning experiences. These programs develop a highly-skilled workforce that possesses the ability to respond immediately to changing economic and business needs.

 

The bill passed committee by a vote of 4-0.

You just read:

Singleton Resolution to Establish ‘National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey’ Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.