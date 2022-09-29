Singleton Resolution to Establish ‘National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey’ Advances

Trenton – In recognition of the positive impact of apprenticeship programs in the State, the Senate Labor Committee today advanced a resolution sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would designate the second week of November of each year as “National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey.”

“Apprenticeship programs are critically important in the development of a competitive and highly trained workforce,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “By declaring the second week of November as ‘National Apprenticeship Week’ we recognize the benefits of these industry-driven training programs, and will hopefully encourage others to consider apprenticing as they embark on their career paths.”

The completion of an apprenticeship program results in an industry-driven, nationally-recognized credential that certifies occupational proficiency. Apprenticeship programs combine related technical instruction with structured on-the-job learning experiences. These programs develop a highly-skilled workforce that possesses the ability to respond immediately to changing economic and business needs.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 4-0.