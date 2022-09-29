Singleton Bill to Expand School Performance Reports Advances

Trenton – In an effort to modernize school performance reports, the Senate Education Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would require school performance reports to include information about the positive placement of graduates.

“Including apprenticeships on school report cards will help provide students with a fuller picture of the diverse opportunities available to them post-graduation,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “It also reinforces that enrolling in a college or university is not the only measure of success after high school graduation, especially at a time when skilled workers are in extremely high demand.”

The bill, S-2874, would expand report cards issued for each school district and for each school within the district to include the number of students achieving positive placement following graduation, including non-academic placements and apprenticeships.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 5-0.