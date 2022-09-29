Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,072 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Bill to Expand School Performance Reports Advances

Trenton – In an effort to modernize school performance reports, the Senate Education Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would require school performance reports to include information about the positive placement of graduates.

 

“Including apprenticeships on school report cards will help provide students with a fuller picture of the diverse opportunities available to them post-graduation,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “It also reinforces that enrolling in a college or university is not the only measure of success after high school graduation, especially at a time when skilled workers are in extremely high demand.”

 

The bill, S-2874, would expand report cards issued for each school district and for each school within the district to include the number of students achieving positive placement following graduation, including non-academic placements and apprenticeships.

 

The bill passed committee by a vote of 5-0.

 

You just read:

Singleton Bill to Expand School Performance Reports Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.