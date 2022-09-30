​​​​​​​October trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

American Falls Reservoir – At 55,000 acres, this body of water is the largest of Idaho’s Snake River reservoirs! Yet, because of its variety of bays, inlets, and coves along the shoreline, it provides a fishing experience similar to smaller waters which anglers in small watercrafts can enjoy. Besides rainbow trout, anglers can fish for browns, cutthroats, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and yellow perch. The town of American Falls is at the southwest end of the reservoir, where there are also several boat launches and fuel available. There’s also services and a boat launch available near Aberdeen, midway up the reservoir on the westside. Camping is available at Massacre Rocks State Park, as well as several private RV parks and campgrounds on or near the reservoir.