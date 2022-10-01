Submit Release
Anchorage Jury Convicts Douglas Sheldon of Sex Assault

September 30, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On Sept. 30, an Anchorage jury found 29-year-old Douglas John Michael Sheldon guilty of attempted sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

At trial, the evidence showed that on March 23, 2022, Sheldon tried to force his girlfriend at the time to engage in fellatio. Sheldon began to physically assault his girlfriend and when she tried to get help from a neighbor, he dragged her back into her home by the hair and continued the assault before forcing himself on her. Neighbors heard the victim screaming for help and called 911. When police arrived, Sheldon had fled the scene, but Anchorage Police Department officers were able to apprehend him a few blocks away.

Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth presided over the jury trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023. Sheldon faces up to 99 years for the attempted sexual assault in the first degree and sexual assault in the second-degree convictions and up to one year each for the assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief convictions.  The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victim’s Unit and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Trina Sears and Assistant District Attorney Braden Seward.

CONTACT: Anchorage Deputy District Attorney Trina Sears at (907) 269-6341 or trina.sears@alaska.gov for more information.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

