Meghna Dassani, DMD, Publishes Book About Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Meghna Dassani, DMD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghna Dassani, DMD, publishes her book Airway is Life: Waking Up to Your Family’s Sleep Crisis, which provides people with the information they need about how to spot sleep-disordered breathing issues in themselves and their family members.

Breathing issues during sleep are common, the most prevalent of which is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), affecting as many as 30% of adults in the United States.

Left untreated sleep-disordered breathing, like OSA, can have serious consequences, such as…

- Depressed mood

- Irritability

- Excessive sleepiness

- Cognitive dysfunction

- High blood pressure

- Type 2 diabetes

- Abnormal heartbeat

- Heart attack

- And stroke

Sleep-disordered breathing is usually very treatable, though. But Dr. Dassani says, “The biggest challenge we are facing in addressing this issue is the lack of awareness. Lack of actually knowing and understanding what this can look like and lack of resources for treating and managing.”

Dr. Dassani’s book, which is available on Amazon, takes a comprehensive look at sleep-disordered breathing using simple language (no jargon or “doctorese”) to break down advanced concepts in a way that’s accurate and easy to understand.

Her book covers…

- Why the stages of sleep are so important

- Which diagnosis may show that sleep is an underlying issue

- And how you can convince your doctor to prescribe a sleep study if you think you may need one

If you want or need to learn more about sleep-disordered breathing, this is the book for you.

Dr. Meghna Dassani has been practicing dentistry for over two decades. Her office is located in Clear Lake where she serves patients from the surrounding communities. She is passionate about the role dentists play in whole-body health and has published two additional books on sleep apnea and the dental practice: Healthy Sleep, Happy Kids and Sleep. Breathe. Dream.

Please direct any media inquiries to Meghna Dassani, DMD at: info@meghnadassani.com, (281) 488-4617.