Visionary financial creator and two leading fintech startups launch an index for a thriving retail investors' community

Stock Card and Joseph Hogue launch the Bow Tie Nation Index. Stock Card enables financial creators to launch branded indexes for their communities. Stock Card brings digestible insights and curated model ideas to retail investors.

Financial creators who have cultivated millions of followers deeply connect with and understand retail investors' needs and preferences.

Powerful technological and demographic forces have given rise to the participation of retail investors in the capital market. Financial creators are the center of such retail investors' movement.” — Hoda Mehr, Founder and CEO, Stock Card

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stock Card , Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its first creator-branded index, the Bow Tie Nation Index , in partnership with Joseph Hogue, CFA, and Index One. This index launch will pave the path for the consecutive launches of branded products by top financial creators and their communities. Join the launch event live stream on Tuesday, October 4th, at 8:00 AM Pacific on Stock Card's YouTube channel and the founders' Twitter and LinkedIn pages.Stock Card believes that creator-branded indexes pave the path for creating transparent and accountable products that meet the needs and preferences of retail investor communities typically neglected by traditional financial products. The index also provides transparency and accountability to financial creators and communities to apply more diligence and prudence in investment decisions.The Bow Tie Nation Index is the first index created by a partnership between Stock Card and Joseph Hogue, CFA, and Index One, a leading tech-based index provider that calculates the index independently. The index aims to serve the specific needs of individual investors interested in a more proactive and selective process of investing in the stock market that can generate alpha with the potential for less volatility than the typical retail investors' stock-picking activities. For more information, visit the index's webpage on Stock Card's platform: https://stockcard.io/indexes/BOWT Stock Card is a financial technology firm that brings digestible insights, curated model portfolios, and ideas to individual investors. The company's mission is to enable everyone with any level of financial knowledge and wealth to benefit from the compounding effects of fact-based investment decisions easily and intuitively. Stock Card's Insight Engine technology collects, aggregates, and transforms millions of pieces of financial and non-financial information into intuitive and digestible information to make investment decisions more on facts and less on emotions. Backed by its founder and visionary creators, tech founders, and operators, the company partners with financial creators who use the platform and its tools to enable retail investors to become the best asset managers for their personal wealth and portfolios. Stock Card is headquartered in California with remote-first worldwide operations. For additional information, visit https://stockcard.io/home or @stockcardhq on Twitter.Joseph Hogue, CFA, is a financial creator and educator. He founded and grew the Bow Tie Nation community and the Let's Talk Money YouTube channel to more than 600,000 members on YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and other social media platforms and through his newsletter. He is a former marine and VC analyst with a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and one of the leading and early financial creators on YouTube. For additional information, visit the Let's Talk Money YouTube channel.Index One is a trusted index solution provider based in London, UK. A tech-driven solution, Index One supports a high degree of index customization with the ability to personalize portfolios that reflect investors' values and financial objectives. With Index One, financial professionals can create customized indices for a low fee, build stronger portfolios and make informed investment decisions by promoting accuracy, flexibility, and transparency in index models. For more information, visit https://indexone.io/ For more information, please contact Hoda Mehr , Founder and CEO, Stock Card, via email at hoda@stockcard.io or through Twitter https://twitter.com/hodamehr

Joseph Hogue, CFA, and two fintech startups, Stock Card and Index One, pull forces to launch the first index for a thriving retail investors' YouTube community.