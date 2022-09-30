Nearly 400ac of the Big Island’s Last Coastal Development Land to Auction No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Nearly 400 undeveloped acres only 25 minutes from Kailua-Kona 1± mile of ocean frontage on Hawai’i’s western coast Potential for up to 13 estates with unobstructed ocean views Adventure activities include fishing, snorkeling, surfing, diving, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and extensive hiking and equestrian opportunities Pristine black-sand beach offering secluded ocean access

In cooperation with Carrie Nicholson & Kenny Springer of Hawaii Life, Pali Kai—one of the last properties of its kind—will auction No Reserve in November.

Pali Kai is Hawai’i as few will ever experience it—a truly rare find as one of the last available oceanfront parcels of land offering build-out potential...” — Lyle Anderson, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled against the azure waters of the Pacific Ocean, Pali Kai—a nearly 400 acre parcel on the pristine western shore of the Big Island of Hawai’i—presents an unrivaled opportunity. Offering endless development potential, the property will auction in November via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Carrie Nicholson and Kenny Springer of Hawaii Life. The once-in-a-lifetime property, just listed for $65 million, will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Bidding on the property is scheduled to be held 10–17 November via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Pali Kai is Hawai’i as few will ever experience it—a truly rare find as one of the last available oceanfront parcels of land offering build-out potential, a desirable climate year-round, and indoor-outdoor living that are one and the same. With the possibility for up to 13 estates, the land offers an unmatched opportunity to create a legacy for generations to come,” stated seller, Lyle Anderson.

A quiet road leads to a collection of parcels ranging in various sizes. With the opportunity to configure up to 13 separate ocean-view and oceanfront parcels, the only limit to what Pali Kai can become is the imagination. The topography of the land varies with undulating slopes that rise from the ocean to over 1,000 feet in elevation, all while boasting verdant native flora. Unique to this area, gentle winds that average 5mph also make for an ideal year-round climate. The 13 contiguous tax map keys (TMKs), also allow for numerous possible additions with limited restrictions, from tennis courts, pools and private roads to agricultural areas, equestrian facilities, and more. Envision an oasis of self-sustainable living with gardens and orchards full of a variety of plants and trees or a legacy estate sure to be enjoyed for generations to come. Pali Kai is an extremely limited opportunity that presents endless potential on a blank slate for your dream vision, all while overlooking the phenomenal Pacific and the awe-inspiring natural splendor of Hawai’i itself.

“Buyers, now more than ever, understand the limited opportunity to purchase a property like Pali Kai; one that offers virtually endless possibility for your dream vision,” stated Matt Beall, CEO and Principal Broker at Hawaii Life. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions once again, especially following recent successes on the Big Island and the sale of the 34-acre Secret Beach land parcel on Kauai last year. We’re excited to continue our momentum and find the ultimate buyer for this once-in-a-lifetime property.”

As you approach Pali Kai, the green landscape transforms to the rich azure blue of the Pacific, stretching farther than the eye can see. Its location in the center of the Kona Coast ensures incredible weather and minimal, gentle winds year-round, making the perfect vistas all the sweeter. Meanwhile, the secluded black-sand beach offers a remarkable setting to enjoy seaside adventures like fishing, snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and more. The estate is also positioned to enjoy all the Big Island has to offer. The Kona Coast unfolds along the route to Kailua-Kona, where natural wonders and local markets will entice visitors. Come nightfall, bask beneath some of the world’s clearest star-lit skies. Hard as it is to leave Pali Kai, Kona International Airport is only 45 minutes away, with its nonstop flight schedule making travel by air in and out of Hawai’i a breeze.

Pali Kai is available for showings daily and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tours, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

