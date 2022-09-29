Senate Resolution 348 Printer's Number 1944
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - in the military in recent decades; and
WHEREAS, In today's military, rape culture is an epidemic and
military sexual assault survivors are often forgotten; and
WHEREAS, Prior to being assaulted, many military sexual
assault survivors had dreams of serving for 20 or more years in
the United States Armed Services and were happy in their
workplace; and
WHEREAS, While some military sexual assault survivors may
choose to stay in the military, the psychological impact of the
assault and resulting trauma can push survivors out of the
service and lead to tremendous difficulty readjusting to their
civilian lives; and
WHEREAS, Survivors of military sexual assault often decide
not to report the assault for the reasons of embarrassment, fear
and shame and professional and personal implications; and
WHEREAS, The military's culture of duty, teamwork, strength
and accomplishment conflicts with military sexual assault
survivors' needs, resulting in them being stigmatized as weak or
failing their fellow service members; and
WHEREAS, The uniqueness of military life causes additional
anxiety to a sexual assault survivor and complicates the
survivor's life, which may result in lack of promotion or
removal from service; and
WHEREAS, The personal stories of survivors underscore the
need for meaningful change to provide healing to those affected
by military sexual assault trauma through adequate medical and
mental health services; and
WHEREAS, To highlight the epidemic of sexual assault in the
United States Armed Forces, policymakers should initiate an
examination of military culture and military justice at the
