Senate Resolution 348 Printer's Number 1944

WHEREAS, In today's military, rape culture is an epidemic and

military sexual assault survivors are often forgotten; and

WHEREAS, Prior to being assaulted, many military sexual

assault survivors had dreams of serving for 20 or more years in

the United States Armed Services and were happy in their

workplace; and

WHEREAS, While some military sexual assault survivors may

choose to stay in the military, the psychological impact of the

assault and resulting trauma can push survivors out of the

service and lead to tremendous difficulty readjusting to their

civilian lives; and

WHEREAS, Survivors of military sexual assault often decide

not to report the assault for the reasons of embarrassment, fear

and shame and professional and personal implications; and

WHEREAS, The military's culture of duty, teamwork, strength

and accomplishment conflicts with military sexual assault

survivors' needs, resulting in them being stigmatized as weak or

failing their fellow service members; and

WHEREAS, The uniqueness of military life causes additional

anxiety to a sexual assault survivor and complicates the

survivor's life, which may result in lack of promotion or

removal from service; and

WHEREAS, The personal stories of survivors underscore the

need for meaningful change to provide healing to those affected

by military sexual assault trauma through adequate medical and

mental health services; and

WHEREAS, To highlight the epidemic of sexual assault in the

United States Armed Forces, policymakers should initiate an

examination of military culture and military justice at the

