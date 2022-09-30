House Democrats Ensure Congress Can Continue Its Work For The People; Put People Over Politics

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER This week, the House and Senate sent President Biden a continuing resolution to keep the government open. While I am disappointed that we needed a continuing resolution, I was glad to see this legislation include key funding provisions addressing critical needs, including emergency relief for those suffering the effects of natural disasters, including Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, and additional robust support for Ukraine as it continues to expel Putin’s criminal invasion. I urge House and Senate appropriators to continue to work expeditiously over the next several weeks so that we can reach agreement on an appropriations package, which I hope will be finished in December. Funding the government is the basic responsibility of the Congress of the United States, and House Democrats are continuing work to provide the American people with the certainty that their government will be responsibly funded.

As I said last week in Pittsburgh, House Democrats have passed historic legislation during the 117th Congress to respond with real solutions to the challenges facing our country including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. I was glad to bring these vital bills, which act to lower costs for working families, address supply chain vulnerabilities that have raised the price of consumer goods, tackle the climate crisis, and reduce the deficit, to the Floor in my role as Majority Leader. House Democrats remain committed to delivering legislation that puts People Over Politics to lower costs, create better-paying jobs, and build safer communities across America:

I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of the American people.

Steny H. Hoyer

On House Democrats’ Work to Keep the Government Open