New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003052

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/30/22 at approximately 1655 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Dog Team Rd., New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Robert Illick

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/30/22 at approximately 1655 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 & Dog Team Rd. in the Town of New Haven.





Troopers observed a black sedan traveling south on US Route 7 in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the sedan was traveling 87 mph in a 50 mph zone, which is 37 mph above the posted speed limit. The sedan was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as a Robert Illick (69) of Middlebury. It should be noted that traffic was heavy at the time of the witnessed offense.

Illick was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation and later mailed a VCVC for speed under Title 23 VSA 1081(b)- 2 points, and a waiver amount of $558.

COURT ACTION: YES



COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.