Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,964 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5003052

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/22 at approximately 1655 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Dog Team Rd., New Haven,  VT  

 

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Robert Illick                                                

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 09/30/22 at approximately 1655 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 & Dog Team Rd. in the Town of New Haven. 


Troopers observed a black sedan traveling south on US Route 7 in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar the sedan was traveling 87 mph in a 50 mph zone, which is 37 mph above the posted speed limit. The sedan was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as a Robert Illick (69) of Middlebury.  It should be noted that traffic was heavy at the time of the witnessed offense. 

 

Illick was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation and later mailed a VCVC for speed under Title 23 VSA 1081(b)- 2 points, and a waiver amount of $558.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/22 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.