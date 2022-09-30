VA Health Care Closures for Saturday, Oct. 1
VA Health Care Closures for Saturday, Oct. 1
September 30, 2022
VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)
Post Hurricane Ian
Operational Status Update for Saturday, October 1, 2022
Clinic Updates & Other Information
Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.
For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.
VA Clinic Operations:
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
Open beginning, Monday, October 3
- Bradenton VA Clinic
- North Pinellas VA Clinic
- Sarasota VA Clinic
- Sebring VA Clinic
- St. Petersburg VA Clinic
- Sebring VA Clinic
Remain Closed
- Naples VA Clinic
- Lee County VA Clinic
- Port Charlotte VA Clinic
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)
- All facilities are fully operational
Open, beginning Saturday, October 1
- Clermont VA Clinic
- Deltona VA Clinic
- Kissimmee VA Clinic
- Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
- Palm Bay VA Clinic
- Port Orange VA Clinic
- Tavares VA Clinic
- Viera VA Clinic
- West Pavilion VA Clinic
Remains Closed
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
- All facilities fully operational
- All facilities fully operational
West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System
- All facilities fully operational
VA Caribbean Healthcare System
- All facilities are fully operational
Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:
The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:
- James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa) – until October 3
- Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
- Orlando VA Healthcare System
- North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html
The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1
Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:
- Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST
- Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST
If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.