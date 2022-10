VA offers benefit debt relief to Veterans affected by recent hurricanes

September 30, 2022

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a suspension of debt repayments for Veterans and family members affected by Hurricane Fiona or Hurricane Ian.

For suspension of benefit debt, Veterans and beneficiaries can contact the VA Debt Management Center via Ask VA at https://ask.va.gov (select Veterans Affairs-Debt as the category) or call 800-827-0648.

For suspension of medical care and pharmacy copayment debt, Veterans and beneficiaries can contact the Health Resource Center by calling 866-400-1238.

Veterans can also check the status of their VA debt online on VA’s debt portal.