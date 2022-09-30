Submit Release
Great Panther Mining Announces Board and Management Changes

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated October 15, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 10, 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Panther Mining Limited GPLDK ("Great Panther" or the "Company") announces that as part of its ongoing strategic initiative to reposition the Company, three of its directors, Elise Rees, Kevin Ross and Dana Williams, have each resigned from the Board, effective September 30, 2022.

In addition, Alan Hair will resign as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective October 17, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), and will resume the position of Non-Executive Chair of the Board. Sandra Daycock will assume the role of President & CEO and will resign from the position of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") on the Effective Date, and Shawn Turkington, the Company's Vice President, Finance, will assume the role of CFO.

Great Panther Mining is a precious metals producer focused on the operation of the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil where the Company controls a land package covering nearly 200,000 hectares in the prospective Vila Nova Greenstone belt.

