17 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 'Life Science Stars' in 2022 LMG Life Sciences Guide

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 30, 2022

Seventeen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the LMG Life Sciences Guide 2022 edition.

The LMG Life Sciences Guide is a resource for in-house counsel that identifies leading lawyers and firms in multiple practice areas, according to the publication's website. LMG Life Sciences' selection process involved over 1,000 online surveys and interviews with nearly 600 attorneys in the United States, as well as a review of public information and feedback from clients within the industry.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are named 2022 "Life Science Stars":



Jonathan D. Ball, Ph.D. – General Patent Litigation; Patent Strategy & Management

Scott J. Bornstein – General Patent Litigation; Patent Strategy & Management; - Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation

Lori G. Cohen – Product Liability

David J. Dykeman – Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management

Wayne H. Elowe – Licensing & Collaboration; Mergers & Acquisitions

Robert L. Grossman – Corporate

Adam S. Hoffinger – White-Collar/Government Investigations

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. – Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management

Allan A. Kassenoff – Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation

David C. Peck – Corporate; Mergers & Acquisitions

Richard C. Pettus – General Patent Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation

Ginger Pigott – Product Liability

Justin J. Prochnow – FDA: Medical Device

Barry J. Schindler – Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management

Brent D. Sokol – General Patent Litigation; Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management

Nancy E. Taylor – Healthcare Pricing & Reimbursement

Fang Xie, Ph.D. – Patent Prosecution; Patent Strategy & Management

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was recommended in the following practice areas:

Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation (Generic)

Patent Prosecution

Patent Strategy & Management

Product Liability

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

