Maptitude Receives Multiple Best GIS (Geographic Information System) Awards from Software Reviews

Maptitude from Caliper is a 2022 Geographic Information Systems Emotional Footprint Champion

NEWTON, MA (USA) - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Geographic Information Systems Emotional Footprint Awards. Maptitude received multiple best GIS (Geographic Information System) awards from SoftwareReviews.

Maptitude is a Champion according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 26 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product.

Maptitude from Caliper received a Net Emotional Footprint of +80 and exceeded user expectations in being trustworthy. In general, Geographic Information Systems users were most satisfied with vendors providing remarkable service experiences.

Maptitude is also a 2022 SoftwareReviews Gold Medal Award winner, being recognized as an outstanding vendor in the technology marketplace as evaluated by users. Gold Medals are the capstone of an in-depth software evaluation report, and awarded using a proprietary, transparent methodology based on a composite satisfaction score that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

What is Maptitude Mapping Software?

Maptitude mapping software gives you the tools, maps, and demographic data you need to analyze and understand how geography affects you and your business. Every day you have to contend with spreadsheets and databases filled with vast amounts of customer, employee, sales, facility, and territory data. Maptitude mapping software unlocks the trends hidden in your data and gives you the tools to understand how geography effects your business and to visualize those hidden patterns.

What Is the Emotional Footprint Diamond?

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors and a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end-users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory. Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award. The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About Caliper

Caliper Corporation develops state-of-the-art Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software. With a focus on usability, Maptitude is designed to be a cost-effective, professional mapping software product. Maptitude enables organizations to leverage their location-based data to improve decision making and planning, while minimizing expenditure through competitively priced solutions.

Caliper is a privately held corporation and is a leading developer of mapping, redistricting, transportation, and GIS software.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.