Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Extending Authority of State Horse Racing Commission

Governor Tom Wolf today signed into law Senate Bill 1237.
Senate Bill 1237 extends the authority for the State Horse Racing Commission’s temporary regulations, previously published in October 2019, for an additional three years. The bill also authorizes the Commission to promulgate temporary regulations to implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020.
