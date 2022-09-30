Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,082 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Extending Authority of State Horse Racing Commission

Governor Tom Wolf today signed into law Senate Bill 1237. 

Senate Bill 1237 extends the authority for the State Horse Racing Commission’s temporary regulations, previously published in October 2019, for an additional three years. The bill also authorizes the Commission to promulgate temporary regulations to implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020.

The governor vetoed House Bill 146.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Extending Authority of State Horse Racing Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.