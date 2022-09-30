Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Civil Rights, Support Community Living for Californians with Disabilities 

AB 1663 reforms California’s probate conservatorship system to help disabled and older individuals needing support to lead self-determined lives

AB 1195 supports the hiring of people with disabilities within state government

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed AB 1663 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, which reforms California’s probate conservatorship system to enable disabled and older people needing support to care for themselves to pursue supported decision-making as a less restrictive alternative to conservatorship. The bill also makes it easier to end a conservatorship.

“Our state is committed to protecting civil rights and lifting up every Californian with the supports they need to thrive in their community,” said Governor Newsom. “This measure is an important step to empower Californians with disabilities to get needed support in caring for themselves and their finances, while maintaining control over their lives to the greatest extent possible. I thank Assemblymember Maienschein and the broad coalition of advocates whose leadership has advanced this transformative reform to protect self-determination for all Californians.”

AB 1663 establishes supported decision-making in statute as an alternative to probate conservatorship. This is a process in which adults with intellectual, developmental, dementia, and other disabilities who need support to care for themselves or their finances can consult with trusted supporters while making choices about their life, without jeopardizing their self-determination. The bill also requires that alternatives to conservatorship are included for consideration in a petition for conservatorship, and requires courts to provide conservatees with information regarding the rights that they retain. Under AB 1663, courts are allowed to terminate a conservatorship without a hearing if both the conservatee and conservator agree to termination.

“Everyone deserves to have control over the choices they make in their daily lives, including individuals with disabilities. AB 1663 prioritizes that right by emphasizing less-restrictive alternatives to probate conservatorships, specifically Supported Decision-Making. I am grateful that the Governor signed this important legislation today,” said Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego).

State law allows the courts to appoint a conservator for an adult when a third party such as law enforcement or Adult Protective Services is concerned about the health, safety or welfare of a person and there has been a comprehensive review of the individual’s circumstances. Information about recent actions by the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) to support individuals conserved by DDS can be found here.

Governor Newsom also signed AB 1195 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) which facilitates the hiring of people with disabilities within state government through the Limited Examination and Appointment Program (LEAP).

A full list of bills signed by the Governor is below:

AB 1195 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Limited Eligibility and Appointment Program: lists.

AB 1632 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Restroom access: medical conditions.

AB 1663 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Protective proceedings.

AB 2164 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Disability access: certified access specialist program: funding.

AB 2216 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.

AB 2917 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – Disability access: internet websites, parking lots, and exterior paths of travel.

SB 281 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Medi-Cal: Short-Term Community Transitions program.

SB 882 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Development Disabilities and Law Enforcement.

SB 1354 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Design-build contracting: cities, counties, and cities and counties: compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The Governor previously signed:

AB 371 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Shared mobility devices: insurance and tracking.

AB 2841 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Disqualification from voting.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

