VA Health Care Closures for Saturday, Oct. 1

September 30, 2022

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8)

Post Hurricane Ian

Operational Status Update for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Clinic Updates & Other Information

Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.

For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinic Operations:

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Open beginning, Monday, October 3

Bradenton VA Clinic

North Pinellas VA Clinic

Sarasota VA Clinic

Sebring VA Clinic

St. Petersburg VA Clinic

Sebring VA Clinic

Remain Closed

Naples VA Clinic

Lee County VA Clinic

Port Charlotte VA Clinic

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

All facilities are fully operational

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Open, beginning Saturday, October 1

Clermont VA Clinic

Deltona VA Clinic

Kissimmee VA Clinic

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Palm Bay VA Clinic

Port Orange VA Clinic

Tavares VA Clinic

Viera VA Clinic

West Pavilion VA Clinic

Remains Closed

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

All facilities fully operational

Miami VA Healthcare System

All facilities fully operational

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

All facilities fully operational

VA Caribbean Healthcare System

All facilities are fully operational

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa) – until October 3

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Healthcare System

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST

Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.