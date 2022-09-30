Submit Release
Educator Workshop Focuses on Climate, Water, Wildlife, and Resilience

September 30, 2022

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s Project WILD (Wildlife) and Project WET (Water Education Today) are collaborating on Friday, October 21, and offering a 7-hour professional educator developmental workshop focusing on climate change. This program is intended for instructors of middle and high school-age students who want to learn more about how to incorporate climate change into their academic curriculum. The day will focus on hands-on activities designed to explore climate change as it relates to the natural environment in New Hampshire and the world. Formal science teachers, informal environmental educators, and homeschooling parents are encouraged to attend. Climate change influences all school subjects, not just science—teachers of all subject areas are invited.

All participants will receive climate change curriculum books from Project WET and Project WILD. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop (or chrome book) with Wi-Fi access. Space is limited to 20 educators. Sign up today to reserve your space!

  • Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Cost: $50.00 (Directions on how to pay will be emailed to you after you register.)
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Bring your own bag lunch – snacks will be provided.)
  • For: Middle and high school educators – formal or informal
  • Where: NH Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH
  • Questions: Contact Lindsay Webb, NHFG Wildlife Educator, Lindsay.Webb@wildlife.nh.gov
  • Register: https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/5232

Project WILD is an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.

Project WET is dedicated to solving critical environmental challenges by teaching the world about water. Learn more by visiting www.projectwet.org/.

