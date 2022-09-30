Over 1 Million People Receive Social Security Disability Benefits for Depression
People often think of disability in terms of physical impairments, but millions receive disability benefits for depression and other mental health conditions.EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent annual statistical report from Social Security Disability—the government program that provides financial assistance to working-age people who must leave the workforce due to health problems—showed over 1 million workers receiving benefits with depression or other depressive disorders.
Including all types of mental health disorders, the number rose to 2.4 million people.
That means over 13 percent of recipients have depression, and over 29 percent have some kind of mental health condition.
(Source: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/di_asr/)
With economic uncertainty, climate instability, COVID-19, national political tension and international conflict, the mental health toll for everyday people is an understandably often-discussed topic.
But the relationship between mental health and disability is often misunderstood.
Thinking that “disability” refers mostly to physical impairments, people who need disability benefits for depression may not realize that they can get help. The numbers from Social Security prove that, in fact, people do get help.
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits provide monthly checks to people who can’t work. And being approved for benefits provides access to Medicare health coverage before the usual retirement age.
To qualify for Social Security Disability, you have to prove that your health problems, no matter what they are, make it impossible for you to work any significant amount.
Social Security Disability attorneys help people with this process. The law firm Wells, Manning, Eitenmiller & Taylor has been doing this work in Oregon since 1980.
The firm’s disability lawyers frequently help people explain and document depression and other mental health disorders in their claims for disability benefits.
They know how to make the connection from health problems that aren’t physically visible to qualifying for SSDI.
