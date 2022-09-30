Stone Forensics Launches Free Guide on How to Clean and Sanitize Floors After a Flood
Cleaning up after Hurricane IanFT MEYERS, FL, US, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Forensics, This free guide will show you how to clean up your stone, tile, and other hard surface flooring after a flood from a storm or leak.
The guide will be available on September 30, 2022 to everyone worldwide. It includes important information about proper sanitization, chemicals, moisture control, using a dehumidifier, and getting rid of deep-down moisture, as well as advice on what you need for your insurance company to file a claim and a bonus guide on determining whether the flood caused permanent damage.
“Improper cleaners and sanitizers can ruin a floor. Follow these methods, using everyday household chemicals to properly clean up the mess,” said Fred Hueston, Biologist of Stone Forensics.
Stone Forensics is a leading consulting firm specializing in stone and tile failures. We also offer training, expert witness services as well as numerous other stone and tile related. Our founder, Fred Hueston is well known throughout the world and host a weekly podcast called the stone and tile show. We have over 75 publications on our blog as well as numerous books and articles on stone restoration and maintenance, stone installation, stone and tile failures, stone fabrication, etc.
Some of our projects have included both residential, commercial, and government projects across the US and the world.
Some of our recent articles: My Stone and Tile Floor Has Flooded, Now What? Mold and Marble, Now What, Stone and Tile Floor Damaged from Hurricanes and Floods? Replace or Repair, A guide to selecting granite countertops, Quartz and engineered stone countertops, sealing your stone and show, how to care for your marble or granite and numerous others titles
For a free copy send a request via email to fhueston@gmail.com.
Fred Hueston
stone forensics
+1 321-514-6845
email us here