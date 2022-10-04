Adnan Syed set free after decades 'balances the scales of justice,' says renowned criminal defense attorney Vince Imhoff

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

Prosecutors withheld valuable evidence from Syed’s defense lawyer at original trial

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convicted of murdering his high school girlfriend twenty-three years ago, Adnan Syed walked out of a Baltimore courtroom in mid-September as a free man. “The vacated murder conviction marks a step forward for justice and criminal defense,” said renowned criminal defense attorney Vincent Imhoff.

Serving a life sentence for the murder, Syed has consistently maintained his innocence. The case was brought to light through the podcast “Serial,” which over a dozen episodes beginning in 2014 chronicled a troubling series of events leading to the then-teenager’s conviction. The podcast’s revelations include what The New York Times has called the “peculiarities of his lawyer,” who was later disbarred “among complaints of wrongdoing,” and that prosecutors withheld key evidence from Syed’s defense attorneys and in doing so “violated their legal duty.”

Weighing in on the impact of the judge’s ruling setting Syed free, Imhoff knows intimately “how easy it is for prosecutorial matters to be mishandled.” A longtime criminal defense attorney working with legal teams across the country, Imhoff understands how the voice of criminal defense has begun to be heard not only inside but increasingly outside of the courtroom. He has launched “Off the Record,” an acclaimed podcast offering practical advice and insight across the landscape of criminal law.

Many legal analysts have publicly weighed in on how impactful the “Serial” podcast was in keeping Syed's trial in the news. “Without the integrity of convictions, we are incomprehensibly distanced from justice,” says Imhoff. “What we are witnessing with the vacated conviction of Adnan Syed is the movement of the scales of justice closer to where they should be.”

The Associated Press has reported that the family of the young woman who was killed, Hae Min Lee, plans to appeal the judge’s decision. “We’re not challenging the ruling but asking for the hearing to be redone in accordance with the law,” the family’s lawyer told The AP. The family maintains that they were not given proper notification and denied rightful participation in the hearing.

BIO: Vince Imhoff is an attorney licensed to practice in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. He graduated from Lewis University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. Imhoff worked as a public defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997. After that, he went into solitary practice. Imhoff joined the Cochran Firm's Criminal Defense Department as Managing Director in 2005. Following Mr. Cochran's death, Imhoff formed the criminal defense firm, Imhoff and Associates, PC, which features top-caliber defense attorneys in 48 states.

He is an active member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).