HIP Video Promo presents: Rich Wyman & Lisa Needham premiere "Memories Of You" on Music-News.com

Spirited duo Rich Wyman & Lisa Needham's soul-stomping approach to music can be credited to their unique individual journeys in mastering their talents and merging them to create this powerhouse duo. Wyman sets the foundation with his thundering piano chops and smokey voice grounded in passion. His music topped numerous international charts and has even won 10 ASCAP awards. With an accomplished career, even working with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eddie Van Halen, Alanis Morrisette, and the Goo Goo Dolls, Wyman brings an element of glamorous rock n' roll into each track. Needham elevates songs to an outstanding level with her impressive three-octave range that she developed while performing at New York City nightclubs and cabarets. Bearing her soul and emotions, she captures listeners' attention with her incredible vocal spectrum and lyrical storytelling abilities. Together Wyman and Needham serve as an incredible musical marriage of talents that is shifting the modern rock n' roll, jazz, and soul space, and they highlight this through their latest track, "Memories of You."

Flashes of dedicated love and tenderness wash over listeners in "Memories of You," an ode to that special someone who will always have a place in your heart. The uplifting instrumentals envelop listeners in a warm atmosphere of sunshine and radiance while Wyman's and Needham's vocals seamlessly melt into one another. The music video captures this ecstatic feeling of love through stunning visuals of the artists cruising across the gorgeous valleys of Utah in a classy baby blue 1962 Lincoln Continental. It's clear to see the chemistry both Wyman and Needham have as musicians, utilizing each other's talents to truly shine. "Memories of You" is the track to let one's heart run free and soak in the magic of love.

