Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of Antarctica!
Author and artist Lily Simonson shares her experiences collaborating with scientists at the furthest reaches of the planet in this new children's gamebook.
Intrigue, aliens, and even a zombie penguin—readers will get to make choices where the story goes and navigate STEM themes of climate change, space exploration, and the biology of extreme organisms.”WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, has announced the release of "Antarctica!", a new classic by debut author Lily Simonson.

Simonson draws on her experience living at a scientific research station in Antarctica, bringing the stark continent to life in this new interactive adventure. Readers ages 9-12 will navigate adventures filled with treachery, intrigue, aliens, and even zombie penguins.
As a National Science Foundation Antarctic Artists and Writers Program Awardee, Simonson spent three months making art while scuba diving beneath the world’s largest expanse of sea ice. She has also been the artist-in-residence aboard numerous deep-sea expeditions. Her first book of children’s fiction is woven with STEM themes of climate change, space exploration, and the unique biology of extreme organisms.
Chooseco will host the first book launch in history live from Antarctica in mid-October. For more information about how to participate with your classroom please visit Chooseco’s website.
Antarctica! is available this fall (publishing October 4, 2022) wherever great literature for children is sold.
Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks empower children through choice with different endings that encourage readers, especially reluctant readers, to engage with books in a new and exciting way to develop a love of reading.
About Chooseco
Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of original bestselling, and all-new books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com
About Lily Simonson
Lily Simonson is an artist and writer who collaborates with scientists at the furthest reaches of the planet. As the artist-in-residence on numerous scientific expeditions, she has created art aboard oceanographic research vessels, in the deep-sea research submarine Alvin, and while scuba diving beneath sea ice. Her work has been exhibited at galleries and institutions throughout the US and Europe and featured in a range of media outlets including Art21 Magazine, Interview Magazine, MTV, Atlas Obscura, Pacific Standard, the Los Angeles Times, and LA Weekly. Simonson holds a BA from UC Berkeley and an MFA from UCLA. www.lilysimonson.com
