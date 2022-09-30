RE: I 89 northbound mm 6.6 Hartford VT ***NOW OPEN***
THE ROAD IS NOW OPEN.
PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY
One lane is now open. Please drive carefully,
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 northbound in the area of mile marker 6.6 in Hartford will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.