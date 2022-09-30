Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case

Local Law Firm Seeks Compensation for Plaintiff's Home, Allegedly Destroyed by Fire

Yreka, CA September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel filed a lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products Co., in Siskiyou County Superior Court. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Weed resident Tim Smith, alleges his home was destroyed in the Mill Fire, caused by the negligent maintenance and operation of the Roseburg Forest Products, Co. property in Weed, California.

“The lawsuit is believed to be the first in the state that alleges Roseburg Forest Products, Co. is the entity responsible for the Mill Fire,” states attorney Russell Reiner. The lawsuit seeks damages allegedly stemming from the destruction of Mr. Smith’s home and personal property, all of which were destroyed. The lawsuit also seeks damages for alleged personal injury resulting from Mr. Smith being forced to flee the fire.

Allegedly, the Mill Fire, which began on September 2, 2022, on the Roseberg Forest Products, Co. property, has destroyed over 100 homes in Siskiyou County and killed at least two people. The Mill Fire, allegedly, has also directly affected the members of the firm, attorneys and staff, who are residents of Shastina.

Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel has obtained more than $600 million for its clients–including clients who have suffered losses in wildfires. The firm has represented people and businesses in the Northstate for over 40 years and has built a reputation for handling the most complex cases.

Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel has represented thousands of individuals and families who have lost their loved ones, lost homes, businesses, timber property, ranch lands, and rentals due to preventable fires. The firm has also represented fire victims for claims based on the emotional trauma from fleeing a fire, for being displaced, and for mandatory evacuations. The firm is holding town hall meetings for other victims of the alleged Mill Fire at no cost or obligation. For more information, visit reinerslaughter.com.

