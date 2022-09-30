Submit Release
The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.09 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2022.

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers accounting for more than 10 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

