The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Narrows Watch List to Top 25

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A.O. Smith Corporation has pared-down the original 2022 Watch List to the nation's Top 25 quarterbacks. The quarterbacks that remain in the hunt for this season's coveted Golden Arm Award represent eight of the 10 conferences and seven of them are returning Top 25 nominees.

The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

2022 Golden Arm Award Top 25 presented by A.O. Smith

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Jayden Daniels, LSU

JT Daniels, West Virginia

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Max Duggan, TCU

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Jaren Hall, BYU

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Devin Leary, North Carolina State

Will Levis, Kentucky

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Bryce Young, Alabama

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

