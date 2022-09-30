Capitolis Selected to Crain's 2022 Best Places to Work in New York City

Fintech company ranks in top 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2022

Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, headquartered in New York City, announced today its inclusion in the Crain's New York Business ranking of the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2022.

Crain's partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research company, to gather the inputs and provide the final rankings. The rankings are based on an employee engagement and satisfaction survey (75% of the rating) and an employer questionnaire on benefits and policies (25% of rating).

"We are honored to be ranked on Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. "This honor is a true testament to our employees that are helping build and operate a company that is good for financial markets and good for our communities, working with purpose and intention in everything we do. I am extremely proud of our team's accomplishments and dedication as we continue to grow."

The employee survey explores engagement satisfaction as it relates to leadership, corporate culture, work environment, training, development, pay, benefits, and employee experience, among other factors. This is the 15th year of the study, which considers a wide array of industries throughout the New York area.

"Our people share a common set of core attributes - being Super Smart, Badass, Good Humans. This recognition as a Best Place to Work in New York City is due to our team's commitment to putting our Company Values and People Attributes into practice every day," said Jen Vanderwall, Chief People and Culture Officer, Capitolis. "Capitolis is all about leading with purpose while creating exceptional value, and we are proud to be an employer of choice in New York City."

Capitolis team members play tough, with heart, and are both obsessed with the future and fanatical about executing today. For more information on Capitolis' Company Values, please visit https://capitolis.com/capitolis-company-values/.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company reimagining how capital markets operate by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities.

Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly from our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

