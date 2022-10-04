OOMI to Launch in Dallas w/ a Hospitality-First, Tech-Next Approach- Because Customers Want More Than MVP Food Products
OOMI Digital Kitchen is Focused on Food Quality & Customer Experience, Crucial Restaurant Success Tenets Missed by Most First Wave Ghost Kitchen and VK Brands.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOMI Digital Kitchen, Led by the Founder of Urban Taco, an acclaimed, Dallas-based Modern Mexican Eatery, OOMI Digital Kitchen is busting the tech-first, ghost, and virtual kitchen model of Covid’s past. A focus on; food quality, variety, strategic partnerships, implementation of strict SOP’s plus integration of smart technology is the right formula for a new, highly sustainable Digital Kitchen model.
“The Food Tech Bros saw a massive opportunity in food delivery, but they failed to understand that success in the restaurant business is achieved by providing stellar hospitality, not by serving a “minimum viable product” value engineered primarily to be cheap and easy to make.” Said Markus Pineyro, Co-Founder of OOMI
OOMI Digital Kitchen will offer consumers optionality by providing a variety of on-trend items across cuisine types and day parts. With a menu created expressly for takeout and delivery, all of OOMI’s brands focus on providing both the culinary excitement and the food quality consumers expect from an on-premises dining experience.
“We deliver food that holds up to the rigors of being packaged to-go, says Pineyro. From the outset of recipe development, we specifically select and test items that don’t suffer from sog and get even better as they carry-over cook during transport.”
OOMI Digital Kitchen is hyper-focused on providing quality, consistency, and value to customers from both OOMI Digital house brands that showcase scratch-made, chef-created foods and by partnering and licensing quality brands that delivery consumers already know and love.
“I have been a fan of Markus Pineyro and the work he has done in our industry, particularly in our backyard of Dallas, Texas. We are excited about this new outlet for our brand and platform with OOMI. They have earned our trust as a steward of our quality brand. We’re excited to partner with OOMI to make our “wiches” even more accessible in the Dallas market and beyond,” said Jeff Sinelli, CEO of Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
“Many of the virtual brands out there today are considered an afterthought by already overworked restaurant staff. They are slinging food that is designed to optimize profit and streamline operations without figuring the needs and desires of the customer into the value equation. That doesn’t engage repeat business!” Pineyro said.
OOMI indeed uses rapidly emerging restaurant technology to amplify their business and to make delivery and pick-up more convenient for their customers, but it isn’t central to their operating or food philosophy. They’ve developed their own app for ordering, connect to third-party delivery apps, utilize in-store kiosks, and have even leveraged smart pods inside high-density buildings for pick-up designed to keep food fresh and safe until go time.
“Markus and team are old-school seasoned operators obsessed with providing delicious concepts and a high-quality customer experience. As they innovate in the food tech space and launch their new digital food hall platform, Minnow smart pickup pod technology will help OOMI to provide quality, convenience, safety, and value to their customers,” said Chuck Thompson- VP of Sales Minnow Technologies
National Brands such as Which Wich and a collection of smaller Texas-based brands along with carefully curated OOMI house brands will be available for delivery via the OOMI app and third-party delivery apps and pick up from their flagship location opening in mid-October.
About OOMI Digital Kitchen:
OOMI Digital Kitchen is the brainchild of Markus Pineyro, a hospitality industry vet who knows how to deliver the quality food experiences that customers demand. OOMI is a virtual incarnation of a trendy food hall that provides a whole new way to order food for delivery that pleases every palate. They want tacos, she wants a salad, he wants ramen, No problem! By placing an order from OOMI Digital Kitchen, y’all can get it all, in one purchase transaction, one delivery and with the quality preparation, taste and excitement you’d expect from an in-person visit to your favorite food hall. OOMI gives customers both the OOH! and the Yummy from their next delivery. For additional information, please visit: www.oomikitchen.com
Markus PIneyro
OOMI DIGITAL KITCHEN
markus@gokrave.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn