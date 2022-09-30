Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore ​Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period

Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.

“Pennie is making health care more affordable than ever here in Pennsylvania and I urge anyone who is seeking affordable health care coverage to visit pennie.com today to start weighing their options, and to hopefully take advantage of the quality health care and services available,” said. Gov. Wolf. “Having quality health insurance is a fundamental right all Pennsylvanians deserve. My administration has made exploring these benefits more readily accessible, right from your own home – you can calculate potential savings, check out coverage options, and enroll in the best plan for you, your family and your budget.”

Pennie’s Open Enrollment begins November 1 for coverage beginning January 1, 2023. Pennsylvanians should remember Pennie remains available to anyone experiencing a qualifying life event, such as moving to a new part of Pennsylvania or losing coverage from another source. Additionally, once the Public Health Emergency ends and Medicaid redeterminations are made, individuals may turn to Pennie for their health insurance coverage needs.

Additionally, for 2023 plans, Pennie made improvements to the marketplace shopping experience, which will now boast additional plan details and search features for Pennsylvanians to make more informed decisions.

“The Wolf Administration has remained dedicated to the health, well-being and financial security of all Pennsylvanians and has taken various paths to educate consumers about the importance of health insurance before, during and after COVID-19,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Mike Humphreys. “Governor Wolf and I know Pennsylvanians want and deserve equal access to health coverage, including increased options within the individual market.”

Governor Wolf, Commissioner Humphreys and Pennie strongly recommend Pennsylvanians shop around for the best plan to fit their individual, family, and financial needs, even if they are currently enrolled in a health insurance plan through Pennie. A change in rates can potentially result in a decrease in subsidies, so consumers are encouraged to shop around and compare plans.

Pennsylvanians can begin shopping for health and dental coverage during Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period, November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023.

Consumers looking to learn more about health insurance should visit the department’s dedicated Health Insurance page. To learn more about Pennie, visit Pennie 101.

Governor Tom Wolf is a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.