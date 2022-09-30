Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan.

“The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “​I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”

These student loan borrowers will not be taxed by the state for this relief.

In August, the Biden Administration announced its plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for eligible borrowers. The Student Debt Relief Plan is designed to help borrowers and families continue to recover from the pandemic as they prepare to resume student loan payments in January 2023. Nearly 90​% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year.

In Pennsylvania, there are 1,717300 borrowers who are eligible for debt relief, including 988,800 who are eligible for $20,000 in debt relief, and 731,000 who will have their federal loans completely forgiven, according to the federal Department of Education (DOE).

“This debt relief plan means more breathing room for millions of families,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “It means renters pursuing the dream of homeownership It means parents who thought they’d be paying student debt for the rest of their lives will, for the first time, be able to save for their children’s college education.”

More information on the program is available at www.studentaid.gov/debtrelief. In October, the DOE will contact eligible borrowers and make the relief application available.

