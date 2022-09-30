Press Releases

09/30/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Challenge to Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League seeking to repeal Connecticut’s assault weapons ban:

“Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons was adopted in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy as part of a bipartisan effort to prevent needless tragedy and it is overwhelmingly supported by the people who live here. It has withstood previous legal challenges despite the persistent efforts of opponents of gun safety to undermine it. We will vigorously defend these commonsense laws that are seeking to reduce violent crime and mass shootings. When it comes to the safety of the people of our state, we must stand up and do what is right. That is why I proposed strengthening, not weakening, our assault weapons law earlier this year. I applaud the actions Attorney General William Tong is taking to defend Connecticut’s gun violence prevention laws on behalf of the people of our state.”