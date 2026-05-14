Governor Lamont Announces CT250: Connecticut’s Statewide Celebration of American Independence

For a Full Calendar of CT250 Events, Visit 250inCT.com



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined state officials and community leaders to announce CT250, Connecticut’s statewide initiative to commemorate, celebrate, and reflect on the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Announced at the historic Old State House in Hartford, CT250 will bring together communities across all of the state’s 169 municipalities through a dynamic calendar of events, immersive experiences, educational programs, and community-driven celebrations.

“Moments like this remind us that history isn’t just something we look back on – it’s something we carry with us,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Connecticut has a powerful story to tell as America marks its 250th anniversary. Our state supplied the Continental Army when it needed us most, sent thousands of troops into the fight, and stood firmly behind the cause of independence from the very beginning. CT250 gives us the opportunity – and the responsibility – to share that history in a way that is meaningful and inclusive, and to help inspire the next chapter of the American experiment.”

The program is rooted in Connecticut’s pivotal role in the nation’s founding and its lasting contributions to the American story. Designated the “Provision State,” Connecticut supplied vast quantities of food, munitions, and other critical supplies to the Continental Army under the leadership of Governor Jonathan Trumbull – the only incumbent colonial governor to openly support the Patriot cause. The state also sent tens of thousands of troops, with an estimated 40,000 men serving overall, representing roughly one-fifth of the state’s total population.

Signature events across Connecticut

The CT250 launch highlights a series of major events that will anchor the statewide commemoration, including:

Nationwide Bell Ringing – July 4, 2:00 PM, statewide : Churches, historic sites, and residents across all 169 municipalities are invited to toll bells 13 times to join a synchronized national moment of celebration.

Recommitment Ceremony – July 4, Hartford : A statewide gathering at the State Capitol and Connecticut State Library featuring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence and participation from all 169 municipalities.

Hartford Bonanza at Bushnell Park – July 4, Hartford : A full-day celebration expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees, featuring a headline commemorative concert by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, a vibrant Civic Marketplace, and the region’s largest traditional fireworks display.

Greenwich Celebrates America’s 250th – June 28, Greenwich : A 160-foot Dutch tall ship, the Oosterschelde, arrives in Greenwich Harbor alongside a large-scale Colonial village, reenactments, and public tours.

Deep River Muster – July 18, Deep River : Widely hailed as the largest gathering of fife and drum corps, with more than 250 groups participating in a tradition that dates back generations.

CT Maritime Heritage Festival – September 12-13, Fort Trumbull State Park and New London Waterfront Park : A waterfront celebration of Connecticut’s maritime legacy, featuring military and private vessels, a Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration, and Flock Theatre’s “Burning of Benedict Arnold,” alongside hands-on kids programming, live music, and local vendors.

Durham Revolutionary War Encampment – October 17, Durham : An immersive living history experience featuring mock battles, military encampments, and interactive demonstrations of Revolutionary War life.

First Oval Office Project – October 3, Litchfield : A full-scale reproduction of General George Washington’s mobile headquarters, offering visitors a rare, immersive look at Revolutionary War leadership and daily life.

Additional programming will unfold statewide, including cultural celebrations, historical exhibits, and community-led events. These activities will highlight the diverse individuals who contributed to Connecticut’s Revolutionary effort, including thousands of farmers, artisans, and women on the home front, as well as more than 800 African American and Native American soldiers and sailors from the state who served in the Continental Army and at sea.

CT250 is led by the America 250 | CT Commission, which is chaired by former Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill and administered by CT Humanities. The commission is guided by a commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and collaboration, ensuring that all residents and visitors have the opportunity to participate.

“This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Connecticut to share our extraordinary Revolutionary story and the role it played in shaping American democracy,” Secretary Merrill said. “But it’s also an opportunity to bring people into that story – to reflect on where we’ve been, to better understand one another, and to create space for every voice in our state to connect with that history. We invite all residents and visitors to join us in reflection, conversation, and celebration as we look both back and forward together.”

“Connecticut’s Revolutionary history continues to shape our lives today,” Connecticut State Historian Andy Horowitz, Ph.D., said. “It also offers us an inexhaustible store of inspirations, warnings, and lessons yet to be learned. The anniversary offers us an occasion to retell enduring stories and discover newly relevant ones. It’s an opportunity to explore, listen, read, think, debate, question, and hopefully most of all, to learn.”

Welcoming visitors to explore Connecticut’s revolutionary story

As part of the national America 250 commemoration, CT250 is expected to draw visitors from across the country and beyond to explore Connecticut’s historic sites, signature events, and rich Revolutionary heritage. With the state positioned as a premier destination for heritage tourism, visitors are invited to experience the places and stories that helped shape the nation.

“Connecticut is a place where history isn’t confined to a single landmark or moment – it’s spread across towns, coastlines, and communities you can move through in a single day,” Connecticut Director of Statewide Marketing and Tourism Morgan Nyerick said. “CT250 gives us the opportunity to bring that to life – to invite people to experience the state not just as part of the nation’s founding, but as a place where that story still feels present. This is a moment for Connecticut to be discovered in a different way.”

Learn more

For a full calendar of CT250 events and opportunities to participate, visit 250inCT.com.

Sponsors

CT250 is made possible through the generous support of partners across Connecticut committed to preserving, celebrating, and sharing the state’s revolutionary history and civic legacy.

The commission is deeply grateful to its sponsors: