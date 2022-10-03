Elite Dental Group Expands Service Offering To House One-Stop Athlete Oral Health and Wellness

Elite Dental Group will be releasing an updated service offering centered on one-stop athlete oral health and wellness.

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Dental Group's expansion, which will be headed by dentist Dr Thira Wong – a dentist with a unique interest in recovering the looks and function of broken and chipped teeth damaged by sports trauma, focuses on providing high quality, dedicated dental care to athletes and sportsmen in Southeast Asia.

The decision to create a comprehensive community-focused dental area for athletes and sportsmen came because of Dr Gerald Tan’s – the founder and managing director of Elite Dental Group – avid passion for tennis, and his realization that sportsmen had different dental and oral health requirements.

“As a previous competitive tennis player, having the support of a dental professional who knows what you are facing can make a phenomenal difference in both your oral and physical shape.” Dr Gerald Tan muses. “With a more personalized care plan that has been shaped to work specifically with athletes, sportsmen and those active in sports can come knowing that the clinic can go above and beyond in providing the support and treatment that they require.”

Dr Thira Wong adds “Dental preventative care in sports dentistry often refers to preventing teeth from breaking with mouthguards, or preventing loss of teeth with restorative treatments like dental implants. But prevention to me means preventing unnecessary health problems that impact your overall fitness and performance.”

“We usually attribute the success of athletes to the genetics, the level of physical fitness they have and the professional training and coaching that they receive. The truth is, the success of athletes and the maintenance of their elite performance means combining regulated physical fitness with oral health maintenance.”

The boutique cosmetic and restorative dental clinic located in the heart of Orchard has a strategic long-term plan to work on community-focused dental care that are centered on key groups such as pre-wedding couples who are looking for a smile makeover, as well as couples who are seeking fertility treatment support and require a green bill of health.

Traditional dental care has often focused on treatment-specific centers. The long-term plan for Elite Dental Group is to build truly patient-centered care that focuses on communities and this in essence is what makes Elite Dental Group elite.



About Elite Dental Group

Elite Dental Group is a comprehensive boutique dental clinic in Orchard, Singapore that specializes in dental implants by Dr Gerald Tan and Dr Johnathan Lim, dental veneers, full smile makeovers and biomimetic dentistry by Dr Jaclyn Toh, and root canal treatment and dental trauma by Dr Thira Wong.

https://elitedental.com.sg/

About Dr Thira Wong

Dr Thira Wong is a general dentist focused on sports and restorative dentistry. She works with athletes and sportsmen in her daily practice to restore their smiles and oral health.

About Dr Gerald Tan

Dr Gerald Tan is the founder and managing director of Elite Dental Group. He is a dental surgeon who has helped more than 1,000 patients restore their smile and confidence with complex dental implant cases

