Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment of Former Gas Station in Pittsburgh’s Perry Hilltop Neighborhood

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced today the approval of $59,827 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Perry Hilltop Citizens Council, Inc., to conduct an environmental assessment of a former gas station in Pittsburgh.

“It is important to conduct environmental assessments when considering a location for redevelopment to make sure there aren’t any hazardous materials or chemicals present,” said Sec. Weaver. “The ISRP funding provided today will help bring new life to this site which will benefit the economy and the community.”

ISRP funds will be used to conduct an ACT 4 assessment of the 9,053-square-foot site, located at 2610 Perrysville Avenue, that was formerly used as a gas and service station as well as a community center and woodshed. The site is located in the planned focus area of “Avenues of Hope,” an Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh initiative that centers around and supports traditionally Black business districts.

The building will be converted into an event center for community gatherings with a daycare center on the upper level. The front area will be developed into a gas station and convenience store.

The ISRP assessment will include a health and safety plan while in the field, utility location and clearance, samples of soil, groundwater, and vapor, permanent monitoring well installation, permanent soil gas points, installation of vapor pin monitoring points, data analysis and interpretation, report preparation, and submission. The estimated total cost of the project is $79,770.

“This funding allows for a full evaluation of the specific area, which illustrates a full commitment to the surrounding community,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

