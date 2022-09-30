Wolf Administration Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at Fifth Annual PA Latino Convention

Allentown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Norman Bristol Colón celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by participating in the fifth annual PA Latino Convention in Allentown.

“This year, Hispanic Heritage Month feels bigger than it ever has before, and I think that’s because of the growing recognition that Pennsylvania’s Latino population has a key role in making our economy and communities stronger,” said Sec. Weaver. “The Wolf Administration and DCED have been unwavering in our efforts to foster diversity and serve traditionally underserved communities. Hispanic Heritage Month is a reminder of the many wonderful contributions to our commonwealth by Pennsylvania’s Hispanic and Latino population.”

Director Bristol Colón, who serves as chairman of the convention, has been instrumental in ensuring DCED’s services are accessible to all populations across the commonwealth. Director Bristol Colón was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf to serve as the executive director of the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission.

“Latinos represented fifty percent of the state’s population growth in the last decade, reaching almost 1.1 million Latinos in Pennsylvania today,” said Director Bristol Colón. “As the population continues to grow, DCED is committed to provide outreach, information, and resources for Latino-owned business to fully participate in our state’s economy. We recognize that we are stronger when everyone is included. Our presentation on resources for diverse businesses at the PA Latino Convention is a tool for inclusion. Diversity is our strength.”

DCED offers many services to assist the Latino population:

The Business Opportunities Fund provides installment loans, line of credit, and technical assistance for minority business enterprises, women-owned business enterprises, and small businesses.

The Center for Local Government Services assists any elected leaders who may need help with a challenge in their community.

The PA Business One-Stop Shop assists entrepreneurs and business owners with starting, operating, and growing a business – including registering as a small diverse business and accessing resources available specifically to minority businesses.

The Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority provides low-interest loans to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities.

Regional Directors assist in identifying resources and programs that individuals or businesses may benefit from.

The Small Diverse Business Capital Access Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, provides low-interest loans and lines of credit to small diverse businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs within the commonwealth.

The PA Latino Convention was created to serve as the annual gathering to ignite positive change in local communities across the state while ensuring key stakeholders are accessible, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the Latino community.

The Wolf Administration has created many initiatives to help foster diversity throughout the commonwealth. Two of these initiatives include the Census 2020 Complete County Commission, and the Governor’s Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

