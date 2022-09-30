PHOBIA HAUNTED HOUSES HOUSTON - Open Weekends in October

PHOBIA - open weekends in October PHOBIA - open weekends in October BoomBoom Loves you, Baby!

Phobia Grand Opening Saturday 10/1 thru 11/5. Two killer Locations open October weekends

PHOBIA Haunted Houses Houston Grand Opening October 1st, Open weekends in October.” — Phylo Darke, manager

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOBIA HAUNTED HOUSES – OPEN WEEKENDS - TWO LOCATIONS

5250 BW-8 South and The All New KEMAH BOARDWALK

HOUSTON (September 2022) Operating since 1996, Phobia has earned the reputation as Houston’s high-tech thrill. Tour the dark terrifying halls of Phobia on Beltway 8, weekends in October thru November 5th.

Phylo Darke, operations manager of Phobia, says, “New for 2022 is our Kemah Boardwalk location. Two great haunts packed with actors and custom animatronics. Our Beltway 8 location has been remodeled and upgraded, making it a 30-acre scare zone. Better than ever! Our eight attractions are freestanding and totally separate. A customer can see one haunted house or multiple attractions. Some patrons visit several times in a season. It’s a great adrenaline rush and good healthy fun.

Phobia 8 is a Mega-Scream Park”

Phobia provides excellent security with Police officers and security staff onsite to ensure safety. Phobia Haunted Houses has consistently been rated as one of the top attractions in the country.

A parent should accompany children under 12.

5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston Texas 77048

#8 Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah Texas 77565

713 526-DEAD DARKE.COM