Forkast and Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) to host: The Role of Law - The International Debate Post Tornado Cash
Experts explore the role of the regulator as the U.S. increases enforcement actions with Tornado Cash and now Ooki DAO.HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is code itself under attack?
Forkast, Asia’s leading news platform covering digital currency, blockchain, and emerging technologies, in partnership with Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), an alliance of crypto industry leaders with a mission to communicate the benefits of crypto and demonstrate its transformational promise, will host its next Crypto Rising livestream on Wednesday, October 5.
The one-hour virtual discussion, The Role of Law: The International Debate post Tornado Cash, is the flagship livestream for Forkast+, a newly launched membership program featuring premium content and events about the blockchain/crypto industry.
In August, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted a crypto mixer, Tornado Cash, over charges of being used by criminals for money laundering and arrested one of its developers. This marks the first time an open-source software protocol, rather than a person, was listed in the Special Designated List (SDN), making it illegal for any U.S. citizen or entity to interact with the mixer.
The event created a stir in the industry, and the outraged crypto community came out in support of Tornado Cash.
“The OFAC's sanction on Tornado Cash has sparked a debate that burns deep into the ethos of cryptocurrencies, and that is the promise of decentralization. Developers and regulators now stand at the crossroads and face the critical task of leading the budding industry towards legitimization through regulation,” said Angie Lau, Editor-in-Chief of Forkast who will be moderating the livestream.
“At Forkast, we continue to bring our readers and audience exclusive insights from those who influence the public discourse in Web3. It’s important to bring a fuller international perspective to this important issue that might have been triggered by US judicial action, but has global implications.”
Key issues:
- What is the industry-wide collateral impact of banning a neutral technology?
- What are the legal implications of placing restrictions on open source smart contracts and does it set a bad precedent?
- Does the incident highlight yet another difficulty with applying existing regulations to crypto?
- And talking about privacy on DeFi, is it potentially criminal? Authorities across the world are closely scrutinizing these services for money laundering/terrorism financing (ML/TF).
Speakers:
- Sheila Warren, CEO, CCI
- Jill Gunter, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Espresso Systems
- Wei Zhou, CEO, Coins. ph
- Jonathan Crompton, Partner, RPC
- Moderated by Angie Lau, Editor-in-Chief, Forkast
Crypto Rising is a virtual series for audiences around the world featuring industry newsmakers and thought leaders discussing the most pressing issues of the day. These crucial conversations dig into what’s trending, what’s behind the headlines, and what it all means.
