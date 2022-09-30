Keep America Beautiful Hosts Vision for America 2022 Oct. 26 & 27 in NYC with Tri-Sector Discussions and Day of Service

The two-day working and learning event is themed “Vision for a Litter-Free America.”

Litter is a problem to solve but the dialogue is changing. Together we can uncover the future and new paths to a litter-free America.” — Jennifer Lawson, Keep America Beautiful President & CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, announces Vision for America 2022 will be held October 26 and 27 at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Registration is now open for individuals, sponsors, and affiliates to attend.

The Keep America Beautiful Vision for America event is a 30-year tradition. After two years of delivering digital experiences, Keep America Beautiful is pleased to be back in person this year for a two-day working and learning event that will highlight the power of tri-sector leadership to urgently address litter eradication to create healthy civic infrastructure, environmental integrity, and community equity.

“This year’s Vision represents the core of KAB: service and solution leadership. Aligning both pillars brings fresh and inspiring opportunities to experience and discuss innovations and partnerships for a clean and green America,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO, Jennifer Lawson. “Litter is a problem to solve but the dialogue is changing. Together we can uncover the future and new paths to a litter-free America.”

With the theme “Vision for a Litter-Free America,” Vision 2022 will begin on the afternoon of October 26 with an impact-focused service project with the New York Sanitation Foundation. The day will conclude with a networking and recognition reception.

On October 27, a half-day roundtable event for business, government, and nonprofit leaders to address litter abatement from multiple perspectives will be held at Studio Gather by Tishman Speyer at Rockefeller Plaza. Panels will be focused on pathways, partnerships, and business strategies that engage communities to inspire action and find solutions.

Featured speakers include:

- Tom Szaky, Chief Executive Officer of TerraCycle

- Monique Oxender, Chief Sustainability Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper

- Shannon Reiter, Executive Director of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

- Julie Raskin, Executive Director of Sanitation Foundation

- Morgan Berman, Executive Director of Glitter

See more about what to expect at Vision 2022 in this video: Join us for Vision for America 2022

Sponsors for Vision for America 2022 include Studio by Tishman Speyer, Cox Enterprises, Keurig Dr Pepper, McKinsey, and PepsiCo.

Register to be a sponsor and/or to attend here: Vision for America 2022 Registration

About Keep America Beautiful: Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

###