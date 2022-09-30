TRISTAN BOYD RECEIVES MCKENZIE CERTIFICATION
Spine Team Texas has the largest concentration of McKenzie Certified Clinicians in Dallas-Fort Worth with the specialization of the spine.SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spine Team Texas is congratulating Tristan Boyd, PT, Cert. MDT, on successfully obtaining his McKenzie certification.
Boyd earned his Master of Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He is certified in Spinal Manipulative Therapy, certified in Dry Needling, and holds a Diploma in Osteopathic Physical Therapy.
Tristan brings extensive experience to Spine Team Texas. He has provided physical therapy for orthopedic disorders including cervical, thoracic, lumbar, and SI dysfunction utilizing spinal manipulative therapy, dry needling, electro-dry needling, IASTM: Graston technique, myofascial cupping, E-Stimulation, trigger point therapy, active and passive myofascial release.
“I am pleased to congratulate Tristan Boyd for obtaining his McKenzie Certification. We are beyond proud of his efforts and achievements as a Spine Team Texas Clinician,” Justin Keller, PT, MPT, OCS, CSCS, Cert. MDT said.
The McKenzie Method of MDT is a specific form of mechanical assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of soft tissue (muscles, tendons, ligaments, discs) disorders. It is one of the most highly researched and respected forms of assessment and treatment for common musculoskeletal ailments. Using the MDT assessment and treatment process, Spine Team Texas provides relief for a wide variety of conditions.
Spine Team Texas has the largest concentration of McKenzie Certified Clinicians in Dallas-Fort Worth with the specialization of the spine. Boyd joins the other McKenzie Certified Spine Team Texas Clinicians, including Michelle Hatley, PT, Cert. MDT; Annette Lettiere, PT, Cert. MDT; Jennifer Vilchis, PT, Cert. MDT; Katie Troseth, PT, Cert MDT, Erin Gobel, PT, Cert MDT, Theresa Menditto, PT, Cert MDT; Craig Cunningham, PT, Cert. MDT; Cassie Zivney, PT, Cert MDT, and Justin Keller, PT, Cert. MDT.
The McKenzie Certification is a post-graduate certification process that takes approximately two years to complete and involves a rigorous curriculum. To learn more about the McKenzie Method and Certification, please visit www.mckenziemethod.com.
About Spine Team Texas
Spine Team Texas is a one-stop, comprehensive spine center specializing in the treatment of back and neck pain with six convenient locations located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Our spine specialists truly work as a team, involving spine fellowship-trained physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, spine surgeons, physician assistants, and spine-focused physical therapists to make sure patients receive the best possible diagnosis and treatment. Through our conservative approach, 92% of patients are successfully treated without surgery. For more information about our practice and to meet our team, visit www.spineteamtexas.com.
