Help Is Now Available for Relationships Looking For A Spark to Reignite

Frankie & Mai Mirandes

Inspiring and energizing program for couples who want to reignite the spark in their relationship.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prende Tu Chispa, LLC, today announced the Light Your Spark program for power couples that want to take their relationship to the next level. This new six-week program offers an effective and proven method for couples whose lives, jobs, children, and other stressors have gotten in the way of a fulfilling, joyful, and life-enhancing relationship. This Light Your Spark Program is a must for anyone who is looking for more passion, more intimacy, more happiness, and more love to magnify their life experiences.

Prende Tu Chispa trailblazers Frankie and Maí Mirandés, have been inspiring couples and singles alike with their playful and exciting approach to relationships. With 32 years of marriage experience, large dynamic families, and demanding professions, they have developed a unique mindset that lifts each other up and their relationship each and every day, and now they are sharing it with the world.

Light Your Spark Program includes:
- The advantages of lighting your spark
- Finding grace and inspiration
- Establishing strong connections
- Pleasuring each other and igniting intimacy
- Creating a mind-altering, soul-blazing union

The Light Your Spark program will be available starting October 27 for a limited time. For more information call: 787 306-8711

Prende Tu Chispa, LLC is a Puerto Rico-based partnership that develops life-enhancing programs and retreats.

Soon, an exclusive offer for a 3-day weekend couples retreat at Hacienda Serena in the mountains of Las Marias, P.R. will be announced.

Prende Tu Chispa
Light Your Spark Program
+1 787-306-8711
info@lightyourspark.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

