EYEMAGINE’s HubSpot Magento Integration Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Today, EYEMAGINE announced that its Magento HubSpot Integration application is certified by HubSpot and listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. HubSpot App Partners are independent software vendors that have built integrations with HubSpot and have been accepted to the App Marketplace. The certification process includes a security, performance, and quality assurance process driven by both HubSpot and EYEMAGINE.

EYEMAGINE created a unique, turnkey, fully automated integration between Magento and HubSpot. EYEMAGINE’s Magento HubSpot Integration app boasts the fastest installation, most simple configuration, and highest installs of Magento HubSpot Integration apps on the HubSpot Marketplace. Magento and HubSpot customers use this integration to reduce technology/IT overhead and costs, reduce data import time, and enrich customer data within the HubSpot ecosystem.

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements. EYEMAGINE provides ongoing technical support for Magento and HubSpot customers.

“We are proud to announce that our Magento HubSpot Integration has gone through the HubSpot App Marketplace certification process with flying colors and continues to be the most effective way for Magento merchants to import their eCommerce data into HubSpot.”

About EYEMAGINE:

EYEMAGINE is an award-winning eCommerce Software Company. EYEMAGINE creates online revenue success for B2B and retail merchants with highly efficient and profitable software solutions.

About HubSpot:

HubSpot (HUBS) is a publicly traded company that created a marketing ecosystem uniting software, education, and community to help businesses grow better every day. Starting the Inbound Marketing movement in 2004 as graduate students at MIT, Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah have revolutionized the marketing automation industry. HubSpot brings enterprise sales, CRM, and marketing software to small and midsize businesses.