Brad Rhoades Artwork at Rancho Santa Margarita (RSM) Arts & Crafts Fair October 29th, 2022

Brad Rhoades, an upcoming artist in southern California, and will be exhibiting artwork at the Rancho Santa Margarita (RSM) Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday October 29th, 2022. The RSM Arts & Crafts Fair will take place from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Central Park Grand Terrace (grass area between Central Park and City Hall) in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

The RSM Arts & Crafts Fair is an annual event that takes place every October. The fair showcases local artists and craftsmen and women, as well as live entertainment and food vendors. This year’s event will feature more than 150 artists, artisans, craftsmen and women showcasing their work in a variety of mediums including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry and more.

The event is free to the public and all ages are welcome. Free parking is abundant. All work is hand-made by the vendors and features paintings, jewelry, glass art, wood carvings, pottery, photography, and more.

One of Orange County's youngest cities, Rancho Santa Margarita is a master-planned community with the longest city name in California.

Brad Rhoades will be exhibiting his artwork at the RSM Arts & Crafts Fair. Mr. Rhoades has been producing artwork professionally in Orange County since November, 2017.

Brad Rhoades began his art career after a spiritual awakening which led to breaking away from the corporate life into a life of purpose. He found himself with a new passion and direction, which in turn led to the creation of his first art show. Mr. Rhoades has since become a celebrated artist in Orange County, California. His work can currently be seen at the new art gallery in the new Irvine City of Hope Cancer Center. His artwork is displayed on the first and fifth floor.

Mr. Rhoades prefers to work with oil paints as his primary medium. Each thin layer acts as a thin piece of stained glass on a church window, allowing light to pierce through the following layer, thus altering the final image captured by the viewer. As layers grow in thickness, a visual drama unfolds in front of the viewer with subtle hints of allegory, telling a story of connection in life with the Universal Intelligence.

Brad Rhoades' is best known for his original artworks Flow State, I AM, Thrive, and Infinite Light. Mr. Rhoades will be attending the event and providing complimentary signed Art Cards.