Breaking news: The Diversity Visa Program in the United States is again open for submissions from October 5, 2022

The Department of State has announced this year’s deadline for the Diversity Visa Program as Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Winning a Green Card is a dream come true. Don't miss this great opportunity! Submit an application TODAY” — Thomas Smith USGCO

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Department of State has announced the deadline for the 2024 Diversity Visa Program as Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Anyone who plans to enter before the deadline should do so immediately. Be sure to not leave it until the final week, as the website could experience delays from heavy traffic.

October is a busy time for the Diversity Visa Program, also known as the Green Card Lottery, as it is when the free submission website is open. Please be aware of this year’s submission window which is between 12:00 pm, Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and 12:00 pm, Eastern Standard Time, Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Obtaining a Green Card through the Diversity Visa Program is a way for many people to live and work in the United States without previous family or employment ties. This is why application numbers are so high: it is seen by many as a way to start a new life.

You can apply for free via the US government’s dvprogram.state.gov website. Although the service is free, you run the risk of incorrectly filing your application, particularly if it is your first time. Unfortunately, you can be disqualified after submission, and this means waiting until the next year. More than 65% of applications are denied because of errors each year when trying to submit an application without professional help from an immigration office.

To avoid the risk of disqualification, consider using the paid immigration service provided by US Green Card Office (USGCO).

US Green Card Office in the United States has been operating since 1998 and has assisted more than 2 million people in submitting their applications. Read through their Green Card Application Comparison Guide to understand the differences between the U.S. government’s free website and the paid Diversity Visa Program Service provided by USGCO.

An application through US Green Card Office costs $80 for a single application or $120 for a family. The main benefit of using their paid service is that the USGCO will guarantee your application is accepted without errors, and that it will be submitted on time. If your application is selected, USGCO will also provide free advice on how to file the DS-260 that is required to obtain a Visa Interview at the American Embassy.

Applications for the DV-2024 open on October 5, 2022, and the Department of State recommends that everyone applies as soon as they can. Demand has increased in the last few years, and so they are expecting even more applications to be submitted this year.

Part of this is also due to the fact that applicants no longer need a valid non-expired passport to apply for the Diversity Visa Program. Implemented in 2019, the Passport Rule had an impact on the number of people who could apply for the Green Card Lottery. However, it was canceled in February 2022 which means that applicants only need a valid passport by the time they attend their immigration interview at an American Embassy.

Other than this change, everything else remains the same for the DV-2024. U.S. Immigration law states that to be valid, countries must have below 50,000 immigrants moving to the United States in the previous five years. Therefore you should always check if your country qualifies before you apply.

The list of qualifying countries has remained the same as it was for the previous program DV-2023. You can read the full list of Diversity Visa Qualifying Countries and take the online test to see if you and your family qualified to apply for this year's Green Card Program. If you do not see your country on this list, you might still be able to apply if your spouse or parents were born in a qualifying country.

Check the qualifying countries and check if you are eligible to apply here.

Considering it can take some time to compile an application for the Diversity Visa Program, it is recommended that you start now. You can apply for free via the government’s website. However, there are many reasons why it can make sense to use a paid service from US Green Card Office for your application. These include:

• US Green Card Office will guarantee your application is accepted by the U.S. Department of State

• USGCO provides application services and support in 20 languages 365 days a year.

• USGCO verifies and approves your photos before submission (a common reason for applications to be disqualified)

• You will be assisted in preparing the DS-260 and Visa interview if your Diversity Visa Application is selected for further processing.

• Free relocation service on how and where to move to the United States of America.

Remember, more than 65% of applications submitted each year are rejected in the Diversity Visa Program. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to understand why, and it means having to wait for the following year. So, rather than risk losing out, ensure your application is accepted by using the paid service from US Green Card Office.

Apply today at www.usgreencardoffice.com



