AUDACY LAUNCHES RADIO LIBRE 790 IN MIAMI

Partnership with Americano Media to Deliver New Spanish Conservative Talk Station in South Florida

We’re proud to introduce Spanish radio to our South Florida portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community” — Claudia Menegus

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, FL – September 30, 2022 – Audacy (NYSE: AUD) announced the launch of Radio Libre 790 (WAXY-AM) in Miami. The new Spanish conservative talk station is in partnership with Americano Media, the nation’s first national conservative Hispanic network in Spanish. Radio Libre 790 launches October 3.

“We’re proud to introduce Spanish radio to our South Florida portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community,” said Claudia Menegus, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy. “With the launch of this station, we aim to not only serve our listeners but give them a reliable home for the news they seek and the information they rely on every day.”

“The joint endeavor with Audacy is a natural fit for Americano,” said Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Founder and Chief Executive, Americano Media. “We provide the best Hispanic news-talk programming in Spanish, with the best hosts covering important current events, and Audacy’s audience is demanding that information. This is the first of many terrestrial radio syndication agreements for Americano, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Audacy.”

The station will feature Americano Media’s talent, which includes former Radio Mambi hosts Nelson Rubio, Dania Alexandrino, and Lourdes Ubieta, who will cover the day’s political and critical news events, technology, and breaking news. Americano Media produces 18 hours of original programming each week day, with diverse Spanish-speaking hosts from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. As the first Hispanic conservative voice across the spectrum, Americano is bringing the very best in news, politics, culture, and tech to the Spanish-language audience.

Beginning October 3, Listeners can tune in to Radio Libre 790 (WAXY-AM) in Miami on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

About Americano

Founded by a group of Hispanic business entrepreneurs, Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO strives to empower the Hispanic Community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion and constant advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports Hispanic core values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomediagroup.com

