InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pet Monitoring System (PDK-256)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automated way to notify a pet owner if their pet unexpectedly wanders out-of-range of the safety of their home, yard or other areas," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented APOLLO. My design helps prevent accidents associated with a pet unexpectedly running away or not visible at night."

APOLLO provides an effective way to detect if a pet unexpectedly wanders beyond the wireless signal of the owners WIFI network. This patent-pending invention offers an improved alternative to traditional pet collar monitors and trackers which enhances safety and visibility for their pet. An automatic design feature makes it simple to setup and use which is ideal for all pet owners. In addition, it is producible in a variety of design variations and alerts can be delivered in a variety of electronic ways.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

