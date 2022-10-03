PIASCIK Lands in Top 10 “Best of the Best” of CPA Firms in North America
CPA firm PIASCIK has been named a Top 10 “Best of the Best” Firm for the 5th year in a row. The firm was scored for superior results, sustainability and growth.
PIASCIK once again is being noticed in our industry as a top performer. We’ve continued to produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth.”GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIASCIK, a premier provider of financial and tax services to a broad range of clients throughout the world, has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 10 “Best of the Best” Firm, an honor acknowledging the 10 top-scoring CPA firms in North America.
— Steven M. Piascik, CPA, MT, founder and president, PIASCIK
“In receiving Best of the Best for the fifth consecutive year, PIASCIK once again is being noticed in our industry as a top performer,” said Steven M. Piascik, CPA, MT, founder and president, PIASCIK. “In 2022, we’ve continued to produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future.”
PIASCIK first landed Best of the Best in 2017; every year since, the firm has made the list’s Under $10 Million category. PIASCIK was selected from among nearly 600 participating CPA firms in the U.S. and Canada. IPA’s 32nd Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms used more than 50 scoring metrics in key areas including management, growth and strategic vision.
Click here for PIASCIK and the full list of the 2022 IPA Best of the Best firms.
###
About PIASCIK:
Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, PIASCIK provides specialized tax and financial services to a broad range of clients throughout the world. Established in 2001, PIASCIK serves publicly traded companies, multi-million-dollar international companies, real estate, medical practices and high wealth individuals and families. For more information, please visit Piascik.cpa.
About INSIDE Public Accounting:
IPA is a leader in practice management resources for the public accounting profession that include: a monthly practice management newsletter, annual national practice management benchmarking reports, and training. IPA has helped firms across North America grow and thrive since 1985. For more information, visit InsidePublicAccounting.com.
Windy Campbell
Campbell Communications
+1 804-314-0205
windycampbell@mindspring.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn