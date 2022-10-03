Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,602 in the last 365 days.

PIASCIK Lands in Top 10 “Best of the Best” of CPA Firms in North America

CPA firm PIASCIK has been named a Top 10 “Best of the Best” Firm for the 5th year in a row. The firm was scored for superior results, sustainability and growth.

PIASCIK once again is being noticed in our industry as a top performer. We’ve continued to produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth.”
— Steven M. Piascik, CPA, MT, founder and president, PIASCIK
GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIASCIK, a premier provider of financial and tax services to a broad range of clients throughout the world, has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 10 “Best of the Best” Firm, an honor acknowledging the 10 top-scoring CPA firms in North America.

“In receiving Best of the Best for the fifth consecutive year, PIASCIK once again is being noticed in our industry as a top performer,” said Steven M. Piascik, CPA, MT, founder and president, PIASCIK. “In 2022, we’ve continued to produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future.”

PIASCIK first landed Best of the Best in 2017; every year since, the firm has made the list’s Under $10 Million category. PIASCIK was selected from among nearly 600 participating CPA firms in the U.S. and Canada. IPA’s 32nd Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms used more than 50 scoring metrics in key areas including management, growth and strategic vision.

Click here for PIASCIK and the full list of the 2022 IPA Best of the Best firms.

###

About PIASCIK:
Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, PIASCIK provides specialized tax and financial services to a broad range of clients throughout the world. Established in 2001, PIASCIK serves publicly traded companies, multi-million-dollar international companies, real estate, medical practices and high wealth individuals and families. For more information, please visit Piascik.cpa.

About INSIDE Public Accounting:
IPA is a leader in practice management resources for the public accounting profession that include: a monthly practice management newsletter, annual national practice management benchmarking reports, and training. IPA has helped firms across North America grow and thrive since 1985. For more information, visit InsidePublicAccounting.com.

Windy Campbell
Campbell Communications
+1 804-314-0205
windycampbell@mindspring.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

PIASCIK Lands in Top 10 “Best of the Best” of CPA Firms in North America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.