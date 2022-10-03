PIASCIK Lands in Top 10 “Best of the Best” of CPA Firms in North America

CPA firm PIASCIK has been named a Top 10 “Best of the Best” Firm for the 5th year in a row. The firm was scored for superior results, sustainability and growth.

PIASCIK once again is being noticed in our industry as a top performer. We’ve continued to produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth.” — Steven M. Piascik, CPA, MT, founder and president, PIASCIK