Silver State Film Festival 2022 this October at The Century Orleans 18 and XD at Orleans Hotel and Casino

Silver State Film Festival 2022 Silver State Film Festival Las Vegas Logo

Silver State Film Festival provides a great screening platform for independent filmmakers and networking opportunities in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come to the Silver State Film Festival 2022 and enjoy four days of some of the best independent films from around the world. The festival is proud to bring independent films and filmmakers from around the world to the beautiful state of Nevada. Films will screen on Thursday, October 27th through Sunday, October 30th at The Century Orleans 18 and XD at Orleans Hotel and Casino. “Now in our fifth year, we are excited to bring our festival back to Las Vegas”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival held in Nevada. The films are screened at the high quality venue, The Century Orleans 18 and XD. “In addition to the theater, the Orleans Hotel has many wonderful amenities. We are excited to bring filmmakers to the Century Orleans 18 and XD ” said Peter Greene. Festival goers can get a discount on rooms at The Orleans Hotel and Casino - see the official festival website for information.

​

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their independent films on FilmFreeway. An opening night kick-off party will be held on Wednesday, October 26th at the Orleans Hotel and Casino. An AWARDS SHOW will be held on Sunday evening, October 30, also at the Orleans Hotel and Casino .

​

The festival strives to highlight local and international filmmakers in high quality screening environments. Silver State Film Festival provides a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The festival also promotes Nevada as a premiere entertainment destination, and film production center. “This film festival is an exciting opportunity for independent filmmakers to network, screen in Las Vegas and learn about shooting films in Nevada” added Jon Gursha.

The Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival inspired by the rich history of the state of Nevada. It aims to highlight local and international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments in Nevada, creating a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The Silver State Film Festival promotes independent film and production in Nevada and brings filmmakers from around the world to Las Vegas. Silver State Film Festival is a registered trademark. The Silver State Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and Co-founded by Peter Greene. For more information, please visit www.silverstatefilmfestival.com.