OGC Seeking Information Concerning Regional and International Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure

30 September 2022: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) seeks, in support of the OGC Federated Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure Pilot (Phase 3), to gather and identify the requirements and use cases for a regional/international MSDI via a short online survey. Responses are due by November 15, 2022.

The survey will help shape the ongoing OGC FMSDI Pilot and potential future FMSDI activities to better serve the user community's needs. Feedback captured in the survey will be included in the OGC FMSDI (Phase 3) Engineering Report.

The FMSDI Pilot is an OGC Innovation Program initiative with the objective to enhance Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure (MSDIs), to understand MSDI maturity better and demonstrate the power of FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data in the context of the marine environment.

The FMSDI Pilot will lead to four main outcomes.

Demonstration - A practical technology demonstration from global community experts showcasing federated Marine SDI for selected Land/Sea use cases. Possible examples include use cases for the Arctic, European Coastal Regions, and Southeast Asian region. The demonstration will show how using OGC, IHO, and other open standards enable the community's ability to find, obtain, use, share, interoperate, and reuse data.

Impact on OGC Standards - Lessons learned, gaps, and the need for changes to the OGC Standards Baseline will be summarized in an Engineering Report that will inform the OGC Standards Program.

Impact on IHO Standards - Practical testing of relevant S-100-based IHO standards will accelerate the process for the adoption and implementation of IHO standards. The resulting Engineering Report will help inform the work of the IHO HSSC Working Group and will provide inputs to enhance the framework and its component standards.

Development of the Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure (MSDI) Maturity Model - Providing a roadmap for MSDI development.

The FMSDI pilot is currently in its third phase, which focuses on land/sea use cases and extends the use cases developed in the second phase to add the Arctic region as a new location to the demonstration scenarios. Phase 3 will advance the implementation of open data standards, architecture, and prototypes for use with the creation, management, integration, dissemination, and onward use of marine and terrestrial data services for the Arctic. This phase includes an overarching, sea-based health and safety scenario incorporating the land/sea interface in the Arctic.

The OGC FMSDI Pilot is being conducted under OGC's Innovation Program, a collaborative, agile, and hands-on prototyping and engineering environment where sponsors and OGC members come together to address location interoperability challenges while validating international open standards. To learn about the benefits of sponsoring an OGC Innovation Program Initiative such as this, visit the OGC Innovation Program webpage, or watch this short video on how OGC’s Innovation Program can benefit your organization.

More information on the FMSDI Pilot is available on the OGC Federated Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure Pilot webpage. For more detailed information on the current phase, there is also a dedicated OGC FMSDI Pilot Phase 3 page.

The Survey should take around 10 minutes to complete, and is being conducted via this Google Form. Responses are requested by November 15, 2022.





